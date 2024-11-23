Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,180,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Autohome by 3.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 197,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 88.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous Variable dividend of $0.57. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 83.58%.

Autohome announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

