Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,274 Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMW. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 283.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $322,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMW opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0761 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

