Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,274 Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMW. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 283.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $322,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSMW opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $26.13.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.