Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $74,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 40.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,505,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,962,764.36. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $2,038,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,778 shares of company stock worth $7,524,436. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.23.

Read Our Latest Report on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.49 and a beta of 0.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.