Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,293 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,515 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 174,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $806,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 45.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,879,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,007,000 after buying an additional 198,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $39.45 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.00.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

