Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NYSE EMR opened at $130.07 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $87.55 and a 12 month high of $131.56. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

