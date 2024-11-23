Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $210.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

