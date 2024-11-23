Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,035,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 127,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

