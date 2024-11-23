Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

HYMB stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

