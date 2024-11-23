Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Infosys by 68.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,339,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Infosys by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,580,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,826,000 after buying an additional 5,862,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 6,071.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,739,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,601,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 46.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,234,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

