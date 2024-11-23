Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.60 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

