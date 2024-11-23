Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $188.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.42. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $188.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.