Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,354 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,814,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 951.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 113,467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 102.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 218,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 110,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 357.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 77,330 shares during the period.

Shares of FTQI stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

