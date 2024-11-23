Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 49,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $213.52 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.51 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.81 and its 200-day moving average is $197.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $983.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.07 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

