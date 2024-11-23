Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 279.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 77.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 119.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

