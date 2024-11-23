Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.05.

ADI stock opened at $214.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.87 and a 200-day moving average of $225.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.63 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,995 shares of company stock worth $25,116,338 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

