Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 44.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 35.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 181,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $151.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day moving average of $154.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $203.00.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,436. This trade represents a 8.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $793,488.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,254.72. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,724 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

