Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,192 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5,325.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after buying an additional 1,127,399 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,498,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after buying an additional 1,013,107 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,918,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,490,000 after buying an additional 523,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,898,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRA stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

