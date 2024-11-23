B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $188.15 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $188.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

