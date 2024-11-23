B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 2,525 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $204,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,092,000 after acquiring an additional 523,038 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $597.81 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $456.83 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $563.67 and a 200 day moving average of $556.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.