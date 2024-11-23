B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 56,124 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 415,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 21.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 104,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $507.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.55%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.