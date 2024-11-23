B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

