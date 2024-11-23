B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.92.

VEEV opened at $216.59 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.12 and a twelve month high of $240.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.54 and its 200-day moving average is $201.19.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

