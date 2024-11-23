B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 54,003 Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Braze by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Braze by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 398,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,113 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $1,122,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRZE. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

In related news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,720,244.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,244.10. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,128,310.95. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,148,911 in the last ninety days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $38.71 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

