B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.56 Million in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in M&T Bank by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,432,000 after buying an additional 472,997 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,993,000 after buying an additional 319,051 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.4% during the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 588,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,200,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 17,784.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after acquiring an additional 109,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,129,000 after purchasing an additional 93,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. The trade was a 18.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,696.70. The trade was a 63.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,383 shares of company stock worth $13,576,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $221.12 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $123.46 and a twelve month high of $221.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.97%.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.65.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

