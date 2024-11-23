B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.69 Million in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,923,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,559,000 after buying an additional 82,107 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,811,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,013,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,538,000 after buying an additional 227,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,595,000 after buying an additional 85,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.