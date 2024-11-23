B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.71 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,210 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 15.1% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $1,346,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,100. This represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $29,101,488. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $742.74 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $745.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,750.89, a P/E/G ratio of 82.97 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.68.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

