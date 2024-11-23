B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.77 Million in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at $73,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $2,656,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. KeyCorp lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Shares of FIVE opened at $86.92 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.49.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

