B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 164.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 59.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $775.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 29,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $1,457,156.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,745,792. This trade represents a 14.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,843. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

