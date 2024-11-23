B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

BLDR stock opened at $178.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.75 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

