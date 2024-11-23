B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Get Block alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Block by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Block by 2.5% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Block by 6.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in shares of Block by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,820. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $123,232.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,605,124.74. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,283 shares of company stock valued at $862,773 in the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $92.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SQ

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.