B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.36. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $60.37.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 187.12% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 7.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,967 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Get Our Latest Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.