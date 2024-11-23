B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.4% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $77.02 and a 12 month high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th were issued a $0.7811 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 14th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

