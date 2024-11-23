B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 122,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 258.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 242,640 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 35.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 135,967 shares during the period. M&G Plc boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,350,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after purchasing an additional 110,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.07. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

