Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,347 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 3.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,181 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,570 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 4.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $59.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $514,221.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. The trade was a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.78.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

