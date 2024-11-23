Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,201,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $570,341,000 after purchasing an additional 71,398 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,488,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $330,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after acquiring an additional 691,288 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 435,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $108,434,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,436,386.24. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. The trade was a 18.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,091 shares of company stock valued at $50,033,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

COIN opened at $304.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.20 and its 200-day moving average is $215.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.98 and a twelve month high of $341.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

