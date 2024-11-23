Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $105,031,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,488,000 after acquiring an additional 558,774 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1,642.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 471,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,503,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FI opened at $221.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.42 and a fifty-two week high of $222.05. The firm has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.29.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

