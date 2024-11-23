Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $261,312,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,627,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 425.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after buying an additional 450,081 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,634.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 202,010 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 109.3% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 373,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 195,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman More Avery purchased 156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $2,129,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 244,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,124.70. This represents a 176.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $11.88 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $103.15. The stock has a market cap of $688.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($15.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($13.78). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 158.19%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.79.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

