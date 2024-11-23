Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.11% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAPP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 179.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 410,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 263,487 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 86,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

