Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FICO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $2,356.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,055.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,721.12. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,061.96 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 115.22, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,133.49. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,890 shares of company stock worth $13,780,452. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

