Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $291,000 Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,315,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,871,000 after buying an additional 1,547,399 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,995,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,088,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,564,000 after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 9,023.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,701,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,322,000 after buying an additional 1,683,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after buying an additional 86,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI opened at $30.71 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. This represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

