Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 103.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 112.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Korn Ferry by 149.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 28.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KFY opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.84. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $50.63 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,028.55. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,031.44. This represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.