Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.07% of Immersion worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Immersion alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Immersion by 8.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 54,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMMR shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Immersion Price Performance

Immersion stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.48. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.55. Immersion had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William C. Martin bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,364,265 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,174.65. The trade was a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,912,867 shares in the company, valued at $16,775,843.59. The trade was a 2.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 66,155 shares of company stock valued at $580,675. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.