Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Datadog were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $116,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Datadog by 1,974.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,925,000 after buying an additional 806,741 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,597.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 785,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 739,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,384,000 after purchasing an additional 344,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,620,000 after purchasing an additional 331,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $154.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 292.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.98. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $155.42.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,808.55. This trade represents a 16.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $10,499,952.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,111 shares in the company, valued at $48,076,729.71. This represents a 17.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 541,491 shares of company stock valued at $68,927,496 over the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.96.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

