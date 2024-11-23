Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 16,688 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCXFree Report) by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.05% of AMC Networks worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 2,096.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,026 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in AMC Networks by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 83,476 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMCX opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $415.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.29.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $599.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

