Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,230 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI China A ETF worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI China A ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,737,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,815,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 136.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 71,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 393,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 32,310 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $308.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.