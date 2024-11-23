Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,649 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 334,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after buying an additional 105,419 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

