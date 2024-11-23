Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 790 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Costamare were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Costamare by 56,543.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 143,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 35,903 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Costamare by 19.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

CMRE opened at $14.30 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $544.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

CMRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Costamare in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

