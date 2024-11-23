Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $263,000 Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,109.60. The trade was a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,594. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.96.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

