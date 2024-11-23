Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.9 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

