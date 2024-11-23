Baron Wealth Management LLC Acquires 239 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.5% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $248.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $699.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $152.71 and a twelve month high of $249.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.14 and a 200 day moving average of $211.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

